UAE- 55% traffic fine discount in RAK from Nov 1

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Want to pay less for your traffic fines on the roads of the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah? Then, hurry up, and enjoy a 55 per cent discount for only two weeks, effectivefrom November 1 to15.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the RAK Police, made the announcement of the 55 per cent that spans all types of fines on Thursday morning.

"The move is meant to mark the 7th anniversary of the ascension day of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah."

The 55 per cent discount is not only the biggest ever in the emirate, but also the first of its kind here, he added.

"The two-week discount, including all types of road violations, will take effect fromNovember 1 to 15."

Indicating, Maj-Gen Al Nuaimi said the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah spares no effort to secure a prosperous and stable life to each and every citizen in the emirate and in all fields.

"The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, adopting an ambitious vision, has launched numerous development initiatives and projects to enhance the quality and standards of living in the emirate and ensure safety, security, and stability everywhere here."

The decision is in line with the RAK police initiatives to bring happiness to customers, and urge them to observe traffic rules and regulations, he underlined. "The move will reduce financial burdens on all members of the society."

Official records show that the fixed and portable radars on the roads of Ras Al Khaimah have detected up to 219,746 speeding drivers in the first nine months of this year.

"The drivers nabbed proved to have exceeded the set speed limit posing road users' life and theirs at the stake," according toMa-Gen Al Nuaimi.

The speeding cameras are meant to curb reckless drivers and boost safety on the roads of the emirate, he said. "These fixed and portable radars also help reduce traffic accidents and their casualties."

