Thursday, 26 October 2017 12:43 GMT

Syrian army captures IS position in east, eyes final stronghold

10/26/2017 8:07:13 AM

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) BEIRUT: The Syrian army and its alliesseized an oil pumping station from Islamic State in easternSyria, paving the way for an advance towards the jihadists' lastremaining Syrian stronghold, a Hezbollah-run news servicereported on Thursday.

The "T2" pumping station is "considered a launchpad for thearmy and its allies to advance towards the town of Albu Kamal... which is considered the last remaining stronghold of theDaesh organisation in Syria", the report said.

