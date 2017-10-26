Qaddafi family to sue Qatari figures

(MENAFN) The lawyer representing the family of the late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi announced the formation of a team of five international lawyers to bring Qatari figures to the International Criminal Court.



The lawyer Khaled al-Zaidi confirmed in a press conference held in Tunis that the lawsuit against the Qatari figures is related to charges of supporting terrorism and causing the displacement of Libyans.



Al-Zaidi said that Qatar could be sued under Law No. 1970, which Qatar itself was the reason behind, and that no new Security Council resolution was required to file the case.



MENAFN2610201700450000ID1095993154