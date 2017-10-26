14-year-old rescued by Dubai Police from prostitution

(MENAFN) A 14-year-old Asian girl was rescued by the Dubai Police anti-human trafficking teams in Dubai.



The girl was raped and forced into prostitution for two months, before the police raided an apartment and saved her where they also seized another group of adult girls.



Director of the human trafficking monitoring center, Colonel Abdulrahman Al Shaer, said, "The police were informed about presence of a minor girl in an apartment which was a nest of flesh trade. The cops formed teams and swung into action. They swooped down on the building and arrested a Bangladeshi man and woman running the trade".



