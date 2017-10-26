Moroccan ministers relieved of service by King after weeks of protests in Al Hoceima

(MENAFN) King Mohammed VI of Morocco has relieved ministers of his cabinet of their services on Tuesday due to weeks of mass protests in the northern city of Al Hoceima, according to reports.



After people protested earlier this year over the hideous death of a fisherman who was crushed to death in a rubbish truck trying to reclaim a seized catch, protests took place in northern Morocco for months now.



The largely peaceful demonstrations snowballed from grievances over poverty into a major challenge to the authorities in the kingdom.



