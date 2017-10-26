RAS to make 55 percent discount on traffic fines

(MENAFN) Ras Al Khaimah city in UAE has announced a 55 percent discount on traffic fines on its roads, citizens should pay their fines within two weeks to benefit from the discount.



Commander-in-Chief of the RAK Police, Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, made the announcement of the 55 percent that includes all types of fines on Thursday morning.



"The move is meant to mark the 7th anniversary of the Ascension Day of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah", Al Nuaimi said.



The discount will kick off from November 1 to 15.



MENAFN2610201700450000ID1095993097