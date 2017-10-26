Israel approves major settlement expansion in east Jerusalem

(MENAFN) Israeli authorities approved on Wednesday a major expansion of 176 settlement homes in the heart of a Palestinian neighborhood of East Jerusalem.



Jerusalem municipal spokeswoman said that the city's planning committee approved the construction of 176 housing units.



However, the decision was condemned immediately by the Palestinians and was considered a violation of international law.



While currently there are 91 dwellings in the Neve Zion settlement, the construction will triple the number of settler homes in an area surrounded by Palestinian houses in the Jabel al-Mukaber neighborhood.



