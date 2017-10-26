Thursday, 26 October 2017 10:29 GMT

img

Saudi wealth fund to double size by 2020

10/26/2017 11:52:38 AM

(MENAFN) As part of the Kingdom's efforts to boost private-sector growth and wean itself off oil export dependence, by 2020, Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund wants to increase its financial influence to SR 1.5 trillion (USD400 billion).

On the second day of an international conference in Riyadh, the assets-under-management goal, laid out by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Wednesday.

It was accompanied by publication of PIF's first comprehensive business program, outlining targets for investments and returns for 2018-2020.

MENAFN2610201700450000ID1095993091


Saudi wealth fund to double size by 2020

Tags

Comments

No comment

Category

Business/Finance
Oil & Energy

Date

More Stories

Newsletter



Search