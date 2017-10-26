CEO of beIN accused of World Cup bribery

(MENAFN) Qatari broadcaster beIN Media Group's CEO Nasser Al Khelaifi is put under questioning from Swiss investigators on Wednesday over allegations that says he bribed a FIFA official to attain World Cup rights.



Criminal proceedings had been filed against the chairman of beIN by Swiss federal prosecutors two weeks ago.



The attorney general's office of Switzerland said disgraced former FIFA secretary Jerome Valcke had accepted "undue advantages" from Al Khelaifi regarding the awarding of Middle East and North Africa media rights for the 2026 and 2030 competitions, according to reports.



Al Khalifi is also the acting president of French football club Paris Saint-Germain and chairman of Qatar Sports Investments.



