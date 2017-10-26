Humanoid Sophia to become the first in Saudi Arabian citizen

(MENAFN) During the Future Investment Initiative two days ago, a humanoid robot goes by the name of Sophia took the stage, and dazzled and interacted in presence of hundreds of delegates.



Designed by Hong Kong-based Company Hanson Robotics, Sophia presented her ability by demonstrating her human expression to the audience.



Saudi Arabia will grant the artificial intelligent designed figure the Saudi citizenship as aspiring recognition by officials.



"I want to live and work with humans so I need to express the emotions to understand humans and build trust with people", she said.



