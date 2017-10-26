Doha Festival City holds free fiesta for families and children

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

During the last two weekends of October and first weekend of November, families are invited to enjoy a whole host of fun and entertaining games in Doha Festival City (DFC) Centre Court.

DFC has organised a fiesta free for families and children. This fiesta includes events in categories like super-sized foosball to music and science. ‘Super-Sized Fun', this event includes experience of a life-size version of everyone's favourite tabletop game, a giant foosball table, where children can get into teams of 10 to face each other to win. This event will take place every weekend (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays) from October 19 till November 4 at Centre Court, Ground Floor. Timings of the event is from 3pm till 9pm. Children of 120cm or taller can take part in this event.

‘Making Melodies', this event gives children an exciting experience of a fun musical activity to keep children amused and all parents entertained an interactive drumming session where up to 20 children can learn how to play a song together. There is also a keyboard and electric guitar for little hands to explore. This event will take place every weekend (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays) starting from October 19 till November 4 at Centre Court, first floor. Timings of the event is from 3pm till 9pm.

‘A Fun Eggs cavation', this event makes science dun for kids. Children can experience lab for a one-of-a-kind weekend activity. Children will get to use tools and spray bottles to break open frozen dinosaur eggs and release the toy dinosaurs inside.

This event will take place every weekend (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays) starting from October 19 till November 4 at Centre Court, first floor. Timings of the event is from 3pm till 9pm.



MENAFN2610201700630000ID1095992994