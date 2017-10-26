Etisalt to profit 29 percent

(MENAFN) Due to having more subscribers this year, telecoms provider Etisalat said on Wednesday that its third quarter profit jumped 29 percent compared to the same 2016 period.



Etisalat UAE revenues rose three per cent to Dh7.6 billion, while group revenues stood at Dh12.9 billion.



"Consolidated net profit after federal royalty rose to Dh2.4 billion resulting in a net profit margin of 19 percent and increased year over year by 29 percent", the Abu Dhabi-based telecoms company said in a statement.



Net profit of Etisalat UAE surged 4 per cent to Dh2 billion "despite the prevailing global economic challenges," it said.



