Emirates Airline teams up with partners to build world's first Aviation X-Lab

(MENAFN) Emirates Airline along with a group of industry partners announced cooperation to build the world's first sector-wide Experimental (X) Lab to co-create the next era of human transportation at Area 2071, all part of efforts to achieve the vision of "UAE Centennial Plan 2071".



In order to foresee a new transportation model and seek solutions that no single organization or program has had the resources to deliver on their own, The Aviation X-Lab is makes a significant effort to host airlines, manufacturers, ground logistics, regulators, engineers, academics, and startups under a single roof.



President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, "We look forward to the Aviation X-Lab initiative, which will enable Emirates to co-create high impact solutions with our industry partners that will propel the UAE's aviation sector to new heights, and unlock the possibilities of an interconnected world".

