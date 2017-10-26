Tadawul to revive Riyadh market

(MENAFN) Tadawul stock exchange promised the Riyadh market to further reform and renovation through its chairperson Sarah Al-Suhaimi, in an effort to assure inclusion in global investment indices in less time than expected.



She said that there was "more to come" from the Tadawul's expansion program as she was speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in the Saudi capital, specifically plans to introduce a clearing house for derivatives trading and a plan to cross-list stocks with other Gulf and international exchanges.



"We want to encourage everyone to invest in Saudi Arabia, and we are continuously changing to make this easier", she said.



