Oman confiscate over 12,000 cartons of cigarettes

(MENAFN) The Directorate General for Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances of Oman confiscated more than 12,000 cartons of cigarettes in addition to 4,000 packets of chewing tobacco in North Batinah.



"The ROP has arrested an Asian driver in Sohar and found in the truck more than 12,000 cartons of cigarettes and more than 4,000 packets of chewing tobacco", Royal Oman Police official said.



The haul was seized from a truck transporting cement, he said.



The driver has admitted to smuggling the prohibited items and has been referred to the Public Prosecution, according to a report in the Muscat Daily.



