Heftier fines make Dubai residents better drivers

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Traffic violations inDubaihave dropped by 25 per cent in the past three months after new traffic law amendments were implemented fromJuly 1, according to a top police officer. Serious offences like taking sudden turns saw a drastic dip of 75 per cent, with the police recording 5,006 violations in the last three months as compared to the 20,446 violations recorded in the three months beforeJuly 1.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the department of traffic, said the total number of traffic violations recorded in the three months hit 830,279.

The only increase in the number of violations recorded during this period was non-compliance with traffic signs and directions. Such violations shot up to 20,743 as compared to 6,781 before the new traffic amendments were made.

Al Mazroui also pointed that lane discipline violations plummeted to 73,076 in the past three months compared to 113,855 violations recorded earlier, while violations related to obstructing traffic went down to 65,919 from 94,000.

The officer said stricter penalties and higherfineshave contributed greatly to the drop in the number of violations.

As per the amendments, the fine for taking sudden turns on roads has been increased from Dh200 to Dh1,000 and four black points, while the use of mobile phones while drivingdraws a fine of Dh800 from the earlier Dh200.

He added that the police expects the number of traffic violations to go down further in the coming months.

