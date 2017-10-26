ISIS Threatens Attack on 2018 World Cup with Image of Lionel Messi Crying Blood

(MENAFN - Morocco World News) Rabat – The so-called Islamic State () has released a Photoshopped poster of Argentina's key striker as a threat to carry out attacks at the in Russia.

The edited image shows Messi behind jail bars,crying blood. The poster also features a warning message: "You are fighting a state that does not have failure in its dictionary."

The posters were published on the ' propaganda platform, Wafa Media Foundation.

The terrorist group outlined its threat to target the international tournament using an image of the Barcelona and Argentina key striker on poster threatening 2018 FIFA World Cup, according to Site Intel Group, which twitted

This was not the first time that ISIS has threatened to attack the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15 in Russia next year. On October 17, the terror group published an image of an armed ISIS fighter and a bomb, as well the group's infamous black flag.

