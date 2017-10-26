Morocco- Princess Lalla Hasnaa Opens Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers in Rabat

(MENAFN - Morocco World News) Rabat – chaired on Wednesday the inaugural session of the 7th Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers, taking place October 25 and 26 in Rabat.

The event is being held at the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization () under the title, "Towards an effective Islamic cooperation to achieve sustainable development goals."

The two-day event was opened by a message addressed by King Mohammed VI, where he welcomed participants to , "Your home away from home." The royal message was read out by , who is also the chairwoman of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Environment Protection.

The King said that this year's conference is "provides a good opportunity to take stock of environmental challenges and to go ahead with consultation and the exchange of experiences on the issue of , its consequences and risks, which pose a real threat to all countries across the globe, including Muslim sister nations." The conference has gathered together Islamic Environment ministers from the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as representatives of regional and international organizations.

