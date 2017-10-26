Qatar imposes sanctions on 11 individuals, 2 entities of terrorism leaders, financiers and facilitators

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The National Counter Terrorism Committee said that the State of Qatar, in collaboration with the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), has imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and two entities, targeting leaders, financiers, and facilitators of Islamic State in Iraq, Syria and Yemen (ISIS-Y) and Al Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

In a statement issued yesterday, the committee said the State of Qatar works with US Treasury and member states of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) on joint sanctions against key terrorists and supporters. This action includes all of the member states of TFTC: The United States of America, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. As a result of yesterday's actions, the State of Qatar has sanctioned 11 individuals and two entities under Decree Law No. 11 of 2017.

Consequently, those persons are subject to sanctions including asset freezes and travel bans, reaffirming Qatar's strong and continuous commitment to combating terrorism and terrorism financing. Speaking about the sanctions list, National Counter Terrorism Committee Chairman Maj. General, Abdulaziz A Al Ansari said: 'Qatar has strengthened its counter-terror legislation and set new rules for defining terrorism and the financing of terrorism. We are committed to taking the necessary steps to defeat terrorism in all its forms, and will continue to work closely with the United States to impose sanctions on those who facilitate terrorist activity.

In July 2017, Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States building on the long history of cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) covers counterterrorism cooperation in key areas such as security, intelligence, and finance.

Announced in May 2017, the TFTC facilitates coordinated action, the sharing of financial intelligence, and building member state capacity to target terrorist financing networks and related activities that pose national security threats to TFTC member states.

Pursuant Decree Law No. 11 of 2017 amending some provisions of Law No. 3 of 2004, the following individuals and entities are designated: Adil Abduh Fari Uthman al-Dhubhani (Fari) (Yemeni National); Radwan Muhammad Husayn Ali Qanan (Yemeni National); Khalid Al Marfadi (Yemeni National); Sayf Abdulrab Salem Al Hayashi (Yemeni National); Abu Sulayman Al Adani (Yemeni National); Nashwan Al Wali Al Yafi'I (Yemeni National); Khalid Sa'id Ghabish Al Wafi (Yemeni National); Bilal Ali Muhammed Al Wafi (Yemeni National); Nayif Al Qaysi (Yemeni National); Abdula Wahaba Al Humayqani (Yemeni National); Hashim Muhsin Aydarus Al Hamid (Yemeni National); Rahmah Charitable (Yemeni Entity); and Al Khayr Supermarket (Yemeni Entity).

