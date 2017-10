(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, on the occasion of his party's victory in the legislative election and assuming a new term. Deputy Emir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani also sent similar cables.

