NHRC lauds Qatar's attention to protect rights of workers

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) welcomed the announcement by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs and its emphasis on the paramount importance the State attaches to the protection of the rights and duties of workers and employers.

In this regard, the Committee praised the approval by the Council of Ministers on 25/10/2017 of a draft law amending the provisions of Article 7 of Law No. 21 of 2015 regulating the entry and exit of expatriates and their residence amended by Law No. 1 of 2017, concerning the mechanism of exit of expatriates from the State for the purpose of final leave or departure or for any other purpose. The law stipulates that the workers shall be discharged directly without the need to present a notice of leave except for a class of workers whose nature of work requires the prior notification of the employer.

The Committee also commended the announcement by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs of its intention to take the necessary measures and prepare programs aiming at raising awareness through workshops and seminars for employers in order to ensure that the amendment is applied properly.

The NHRC highlighted the positivity of this approach which is in the interest of protecting and promoting the human rights in the State of Qatar, especially the rights of workers, and in line with the principles and standards of human rights and its recommendations. The Committee expressed its full readiness to cooperate with all concerned parties in the State, especially the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor, Social Affairs and the Ministry of Interior, in order to ensure the success of this important positive step and its implementation properly.

MENAFN2510201700630000ID1095991710