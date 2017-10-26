Qatar- Sustainability Week to begin at Al Wakra Public Park on Saturday

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The activities of Sustainability Week will start on Saturday at Al Wakra Public Park, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment yesterday announced.

The event will be organised by Al Wakra Municipality in collaboration with the Qatar Green Building Council (QGBC).The activities include the plantation of seasonal plants, in addition to sports activities, including the famous game of streetball.

The event will be attended by Mansour Al Buainain, Director of Al Wakra Municipality, Belgium ambassador, Bart De Groof and Netherlands Ambassador, Dr Bahia Tahzib-Lie, employees of both embassies and Belgium expatriates among many other officials.

Al Wakra Municipality has prepared a program to hold various activates to celebrate the Sustainability Week from 28 October to 4 November, which includes the installation of recycling bins at Al Wakra Hospital. Al Wakra Hospital will participate by installing environmentally friendly LED to reduce carbon emissions. Lectures on sustainable development will be held at Al Shorouk Model School for Boys. Cleaning Al Wakra Beach for families will also be part of the activities.

