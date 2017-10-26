Qatar–Sri Lanka ties reach new highs: President

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) By Fazeena Saleem / The Peninsula

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, yesterday praised the bilateral relationships with Qatar and said that his ongoing visit to the country will pave way to further enhance ties between the two countries.

The bilateral discussions with Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the agreements which are scheduled to be signed between Qatar and Sri Lanka today will boost the diplomatic relationships President Sirisena said while addressing a gathering of Sri Lankan residents at the Sheraton Hotel.

'We share good diplomatic ties with Qatar. The agreements scheduled to be signed tomorrow (today) will benefit both countries in numerous ways, including in trade and investment, he said. The President hailed contribution of Sri Lankan expatriates to the country's economy. 'By working in a foreign country, as individuals you are making your selves financially strong. At the same time your contribution to our country's economy is also commendable. I appreciate your contribution to the development of the country, he said.

President Sirisena was accompanied at the event by senior Sri Lankan ministers Dr Rajitha Senaratne, Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Rauff Hakeem, Minister of City Planning and Water Supply, Rishad Badiudeen, Minister of Minister of Industry and Commerce, Faisal Mustafa, Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils, Wasantha Senanayake, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Ajith P Perera, Deputy Minister of Power and Renewable Energy. The event was hosted by ASP Liyanage, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Qatar. He further stressed that the socio- political situation in the island nation has developed in his regime dramatically with the citizens being able to enjoy democratic, economic and media freedom.

The community event also witnessed a flavour of Sri Lankan tradition with Sri Lankan expats enthralled the audience with traditional dance, drumming and songs. President Sirisena, who arrived in Doha on Tuesday evening, also took part in the Qatar-Sri Lanka Business and Investment Meeting yesterday. He visited the Museum of Islamic Art and Stafford Sri Lankan School Doha.

