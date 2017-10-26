Qatar- Workers' support & insurance fund gets Cabinet nod

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Cabinet has ratified a bill for the establishment of a fund for workers' support and insurance. A regular meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani approved a draft law on the establishment of a fund for workers' support and insurance.

The provisions of the draft law stipulated that a fund called 'the workers' support and insurance fund is to be created and will be a legal entity with independent mandate, and shall be under the jurisdiction of the Cabinet. The fund aims to provide sustainable financial resources for the support and insurance of workers and pay the workers' dues ordered by dispute resolution committees before collecting the expenses from the employer. It also aims to support activities of the workers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud said the Cabinet reviewed topics including approval of amendment of Article 7 of Law No. 21 of 2015 on the regulation of the entry and departure of expats.

The amendment has come as Law No. 1 of 2017, regarding the specifying of the mechanism of the exit of workers who fall under the jurisdiction of the labor law issued as Law No. 14 of 2004 and the laws that amended it.

The cabinet also approved the accession to the agreement on road transport of goods in order to standardize and facilitate procedures for the transport of goods from the exporting country shortening the duration and reduce the cost of the transport of goods. The agreement will allow Qatari road transport vehicles to move freely inside all member states of the agreement in order to easily transport goods to and from the State of Qatar.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved in its meeting a draft memorandum of understanding on field of agriculture, livestock and fisheries between the government of the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, and the government of the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. The Cabinet reviewed and took the appropriate decision on a letter by HE the Minister of Municipality and Environment on the regulation of renting private residential premises or any part thereof for short periods. The Cabinet also reviewed and took the appropriate decision regarding the tenth periodic report of the e-government steering committee on its work during the period of January to June 2017.

The committee was established at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, headed by HE the Minister of Transport and Communications and with members from concerned authorities to make follow up on the implementation of the e-government strategy and establish coordination and communication rules between the Ministry and other government agencies.

