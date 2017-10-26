Qatar, Russia sign defence pacts

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah met yesterday with Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Sergey Shoygu, and his accompanying delegation, in the course of his current visit to the country.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and means of promoting cooperation in defence and military fields, as well as ways of developing capacities in all areas. The Ministers signed a technical military cooperation agreement, as well as a memorandum of understanding relating to air defence, and a legal contract on general conditions for military supplies.

The latest developments in the field of defence and the exchange of experiences and military training courses were also reviewed during the meeting. The meeting also touched on the current developments in the region, particularly the Gulf and Syrian crises. The two sides also reviewed the efforts of the two countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides praised the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and their great and continuous development in all economic, investment and cultural fields, as well as the military technical cooperation. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officers at the Qatari Armed Forces.

