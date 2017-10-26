Qatar- Coast & Borders Security carries out Coast Shield exercise

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The General Directorate of Coast and Borders Security of the Ministry of the Interior carried out a maritime exercise in Qatari waters entitled ‘Coast Shield', in cooperation with the Emiri Air Force.

Director-General of the Coast and Borders Security Brigadier Ali Ahmed Al Badeed, stressed the importance of the exercise, which is part of the annual exercise plan that includes several scenarios to raise readiness to deal with various events.

He said that the Directorate used new boats in the exercise it has received recently to strengthen its capabilities, noting that the new boats represent a quantum leap in security capabilities because of the high capabilities, and had to be introduced in these exercises to acquire their performance and development if necessary, and to increase operational efficiency of the crews working on these boats.

Brigadier Ali Ahmed Al Badeed noted that there are local exercises and international exercises involving the Directorate, which aspires to reach the highest levels in practical exercises.

For his part, Captain Hassan Ahmed Al Sulaiti, acting assistant director of the Operations Department at the General Directorate of Coast and Border Security, and General Coordinator of the exercise, said that the training aimed at enhancing the communication process between boats and helicopters, and raising the practical efficiency of officers, noncommissioned personnel and personnel working on boats.

He noted that the exercise sought to measure readiness in dealing with various events within the framework of the General Directorate of Coast and Borders Security, from various aspects related to the speed of response, command and control and capabilities of the boats, as well as the detection of targets and handling through the 'Homeland Shield system.

Head of the Control Department at the General Directorate of Coast and Borders Security Captain Ali Hisham Al Mannai underlined that the exercise was completed successfully and showed the high capabilities of the Directorate personnel and their ability to coordinate and deal with events efficiently.

