Qatar University students take part in American Chemical Society meet

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Faculty and students from the Department of Chemistry and Earth Sciences (DCES) at Qatar University College of Arts and Sciences (QU-CAS) participated in the 254th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) which was recently held in the United States capital, Washington DC.

DCES Professor of Organic Chemistry Prof Yousef Hijji and Professor of Biochemistry Prof Lakshmaiah Sreerama gave lectures on 'Microwave Assisted Synthesis of Aminopyridines Schiff Bases and Characterization As Selective Cyandie Colormetric Sensor and 'Lawsone-Schiff-Bases As Novel Reagents for Visualization of Latent Fingerprint and Their Enhancement With Anions.

DCES students Mahmoud Khateb AbdelRasool, Ali El Sammak, Ahmed Al Gendy and Indra Gunawan presented their projects titled 'Natural Dyes in Cyandie and 'Encapsulation of Polyaromatic Hydrocarbons in Block Copolymer Micelles: Theoretical And Experimental Study in the 'Analytical Chemistry and 'Polymeric Science and Material Engineering categories.

MENAFN2510201700630000ID1095991599