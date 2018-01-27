Qatar- May U-turn on plans to cap housing benefit

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Theresa May has dropped plans to cap housing benefit for social housing and supported accommodation, which had been blamed for an 85% decline in new homes being built for vulnerable people.

In a major climbdown, the prime minister told MPs in the Commons yesterday it would no longer roll out welfare changes that would have seen people living in sheltered accommodation having their housing benefit capped in line with private sector rents.

Labour said the U-turn was a response to pressure but that the 'devil would be in the detail.

May said the government would publish its full response to a consultation on the future funding model for supported housing next Tuesday, and that it would contain plans to drop the rollout of the cap, an announcement MPs greeted with cheers.

'I can also say that as part of our response to the review we will not apply the local housing allowance cap to supported housing, she said. 'Indeed, we will not be implementing it in the wider social rented sector. The full details will be made available when we publish our response to the consultation.

May said it was important to 'ensure the funding model is right so all providers of supported housing are able to access funding effectively.

Dozens of schemes for new housing for vulnerable people have either been postponed, cancelled or face closure, a drop from 8,800 to just 1,350 homes, a survey for the National Housing Federation found over the summer. Uncertainty over the proposed changes to housing benefit have been blamed by many for the decline.

Critics have said the rates, known as the local housing allowance, would have created a postcode lottery and had no relationship to the cost of providing specialist housing in supported accommodation, which include homes for war veterans, disabled people and domestic violence victims.

Shadow housing minister, John Healey, said his party was 'winning the arguments and making the running on government policy but said it would look closely at the detail.

'The government has given ground, but the devil will be in the detail and the funding, he said.

The LibDem communities spokeswoman, Wera Hobhouse, said the government should now also reverse its decision to scrap housing benefit for 18 to 21-year-olds. 'This cap would have hit the most vulnerable in our society, including the homeless and victims of domestic violence living in shelters, she said.

'It is right that the government has U-turned on this cruel and heartless policy. Ministers must now reverse their damaging decision to scrap housing benefit for 18 to 21s, that risks pushing more young people into homelessness.







