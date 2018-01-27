Qatar- Car-Fi allows automotive businesses to offer Wi-Fi on road

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Using the Ooredoo Car-Fi mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, drivers and passengers in cars, taxis, limousines, ride-hailing services, and corporate buses can ‘rev up' their internet connections. Using the power of the Ooredoo Supernet, the Ooredoo Car-Fi device transforms the 4G+ mobile network into an ultra-fast in-car Wi-Fi network.

Drivers and passengers can connect up to 10 mobile devices smartphones, tablets, laptops at the same time, and access download speeds of up to 150 mbps. Moreover, using Ooredoo's latest Endless Internet Packs with monthly prices as low as QR70, users can minimise their mobile Wi-Fi expenses and completely control their usage & spend.

Yousuf Abdulla Al Kubaisi, Chief Operating Officer, Ooredoo, said: 'With Car-Fi, drivers can be more productive than ever thanks to a stable connection, and can offer customers an enhanced customer experience. Car-Fi will also enable people to stay connected during their commutes, between meetings, or on business trips. Using the Car-Fi mobile application, users can also check their speeds, the latest traffic information and more.

Providing around-the-clock Wi-Fi access, the Car-Fi can stay charged by plugging into the cigarette lighter. Employees can also charge electronics using the device's USB plug.

Businesses can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo 'Best for Business, thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.

