Qatar- HMC Ambulance Service again receives key accreditation

Following an intensive inspection process by Joint Commission International (JCI) in September, Hamad Medical Corporation's Ambulance Service has been successfully reaccredited against the JCI's Medical Transport Organization Standard Second Edition. This achievement means HMC's Ambulance Service is now part of a very small group of ambulance services across the world holding this prestigious accreditation.

'JCI is one of the leading healthcare accreditation organisations in the world and our achievement sends a clear independent message to our patients endorsing the quality and safety of our service,'' said Dr Robert Owen, Chief Executive Officer of the Ambulance Service.

This is the third time the Ambulance Service has been accredited by JCI, having first received this award in 2011 and with subsequent reaccreditation in 2014. Accreditation provides a report card for the public, offering an objective evaluation of an organisation's performance.

'In previous JCI Medical Transport Organization assessments, the Ambulance Service was required to meet 73 standards. This latest assessment was by far the most stringent appraisal of quality and safety in the service's history, with 134 standards and 479 measurable elements,'' Dr. Owen said.

In the three years since the previous JCI accreditation, the Ambulance Service has made significant improvements in a wide range of areas, said Ali Darwish, Assistant Executive Director of the Ambulance Service.

