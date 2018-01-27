Abu Dhabi residents fined Dh3,000 for illegally parking 50 bicycles

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Owners of 50 bicycles have been heavily fined in Abu Dhabi for locking it to lamp posts that and other undesignated places in the city.



The Abu Dhabi City Municipalityon Wednesdayconfirmed that their fieldinspections in residential neighborhoods and public areas resulted in 40 warnings and 55finesagainstoffenders.

Violators were fined Dh3,000.



"Such malpractices damage public property and hurt theurban outlookof the city," according to a statement issued by the Municipality.



The Municipality pointed out that these campaigns were carried out in accordance with Decree No. (2) / 2012 - regarding the preservation of the overall appearance of the city, general health and public tranquillityin Abu Dhabi.



"Suchcampaigns are intended to curtail bicycleschainedto light poles in cooperation with theCommunityPolicein Abu Dhabi Police and Sahara Transport Company," the Municipality added.



"The civic body strives to spot and curtail all eyesores to maintain a civil appearance of the cityin line with its vision and strategy aimed at enhancing thequality of life in theemirateof Abu Dhabi."



According to the Municipality, before slapping fines,themunicipalinspectorsserve a three-day warning totheviolator, andifthe violatorfailstoremove thebicyclesfrom thelightpoleswithinthe grace period, a fine of Dh3,000 is issued,besides impounding the bicycle at theowner'sexpense.



Regarding thebicycle impoundingprocedures,the owner mustcheckin at theimpoundmentarea, pay the towingservice charges carried out by Sahara Transport Company - beforepayingthereconciliationcharges.





