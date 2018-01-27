UAE- Perform responsibilities with transparency, Sheikh Mohammed tells FNC

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the third session of the 16th legislative term of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Hall.

"The government will do all in its power to assist the FNC to carry out its duties for the country and for the people without any obstacles or complications," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed was greeted with the guard of honour upon arrival. He was received by Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, a number of sheikhs, ministers and other officials.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the members on the new session and wished them success in serving the people of the UAE.

He called upon the members to exercise their "duties and responsibilities with transparency and sincerity."

Dr Al Qubaisi said the UAE is focusing on an advanced future, with initiatives such as the launch of the Emirates Artificial Strategy for the advancement of government performance and the private sector, as well as the Mars Scientific City Project, which proves the UAE leaders are at the "forefront of global technology revolution" in preparation for the centennial of the future generations.

"We strongly believe that the national cohesion between the UAE people and its leadership is the safety valve that enables our nation to achieve our ambitions. Therefore, establishing national unity and national values ??is our first strategic goal in the FNC," said Dr Al Qubaisi.

"Our journey to the next centennial of the UAE is a message to humanity. The success of the UAE is not a success of its own. The international community is an essential part of our values ??and our future," she added.

The members voted for various council committees, which will be focusing on specific issues and draft laws that have been raised to the council.

In the upcoming sessions, members will discuss a number of imperative issues, including the Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources policy and the training programmes that are offered for Emiratis who do not have jobs.

The FNC members will also discuss the increase in federal water and electricity rates, which they claim to have increased by 300 per cent. One member said that she has received a lot of complaints from Emiratis regarding huge bills.

Other pivotal issues that will be covered during the upcoming FNC sessions are failed marriages and mixed marriages in the UAE.

The opening of the FNC session was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Ain Region; Sheikh Sorour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Elected committees:

The committee of constitution and legislative affairs, the committee of domestic and external defence, the committee of financial economic and industrial affairs, the committee of technology and energy, the committee of education, youth, sports and media, the committee of health and environment, the committee of social, labour and human resource affairs, and the committee of Islamic affairs and endowments.

