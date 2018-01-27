UAE residents adopt offbeat regimens to get super fit

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hitting the gym, running 10k, or stretching it out on the yoga mat may not be everyone's idea of fitness. Take Filipina national and marketing professional Valerie Polines, for intance. She said: "I believe physical activity of some kind is a must every day. But the most common exercises can get mundane after a while." Interestingly, Valerie and other fitness enthusiasts are looking at alternative workouts, especially in martial arts. Khaleej Times caught up with practitioners of the most interesting alternative workouts.

Kalaripayattu It's thought to be the world's oldest martial arts form or "the mother of all martial arts" as Kalari master Vipin Kazhipurath says. Kalaripayattu has its earliest references in Tamil Sangam literature of 300 BCE. "I think that UAE residents are adventurous, and enjoy trying new forms of exercise to attain fitness goals," he said. "Training in defence and attack techniques with traditional weapons is used in Kalaripayattu, to cultivate abilities like absolute physical control and speed in physical movements. Leaps and jumps also help students achieve perfect neuro-muscular coordination," he said.

Kazhipurath, who began his Kalaripayattu training from the age of seven, is also proficient in several other forms of martial arts. He organises workshops in several countries across the world, the most recent one being in Paris.

Kalaripayattu classes

Kalaripayattu classes can be availed at 136.1 Yoga Studio Trident Bayside (October 25-29); Dhyana Studio, The Oberoi (October 27-31); Gfx, Business Bay (November 3-4); 2fit2quit Studio, JLT (November 3); and Just Be Holistic Centre, Umm Suqueim (November 4).

Capoeira Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance, acrobatics and music. The exercise routines of Capoeira require a lot of upper body movements, like moving around on hands during headstands, poses, rolls, etc. Kazhipurath, also a trained Capoeira instructor said: "An extremely popular form of workout in Dubai, I'm seeing a lot of people really enjoy Capoeira. it also gives fitness enthusiasts flexibility, stamina, speed, balance, and confidence."

Capoeira classes

Capoeira classes can be availed at Capoeira Dubai, Al Qouz. Classes are held 3 times a week.

Combination Yoga A 5,000-year-old practice credited with helping practitioners gain physical, mental, and spiritual well-being is now being remodelled to suit modern needs. Yoga lovers are now spoilt with several choices, including, acro yoga, aqua yoga, morning mindful yoga, and aerial yoga. to name a few.

Dubai-based independent yoga instructor Kruttika Kallury, a former journalist, has trained in Kalaripayattu in Mumbai, India, for a year and a half. "It changed my life, and I left my job as a journalist to pursue a career in teaching yoga," Kruttika, who teaches a combination of Kalaripayattu and yoga, said.

"Since the basic movements are the same, it is easy to integrate the two. However, Kalari is a lot more fluid and the challenge is to attain that stability and fluidity in yogic moves," she added.

Combination yoga classes

Combination yoga classes can be availed: Artistic Yoga, Bharat Thakur Yoga, Motor City (October 26), Hatha Yoga, Dubai Marina (October 26), Full Moon Friday Yoga, Dubai Knowledge Village (November 3) Acro Yoga, Zabeel Park (October 27)

KT Nano Edit Native moves

Staying fit is easy with traditional martial art forms. Dubai Fitness Challenge is also giving a boost to meditation and self defence techniques from all over the world. It goes global in this city where an international audience resides. They get a kick out of it because it's indigenous, yet new to this part of the world. So go ahead, make those native moves for good health.

Dhanusha Gokulan The resident transport and traffic expert, with a touch of music, culture, and youth. I report on everything from rent hikes to traffic jams, from 'most expensive' experiences to tallest buildings, from encouraging upcoming talents to camels laughing. I've been a journalist for seven years and I am ridiculously passionate about music, books, internet memes, Facebook procrastination, and the occasional sport activity (candycrush).

MENAFN2510201700490000ID1095991320