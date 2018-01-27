Man accused of issuing Dh265,000 fake cheque in UAE released

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The misdemeanour court of appeal has ordered the exoneration of a man charged with issuing a dud cheque for Dh265,000.

The suspect was earlier ordered by the misdemeanour court in Ras Al Khaimah to serve three months in jail.

Being dissatisfied with the ruling, the suspect approached the misdemeanour court of appeal which released him based on another appeal in a ruling in a separate case related to the same dud cheque.

