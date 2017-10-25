Qatar pledges $15 million in aid to Rohingya Crisis

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar pledged to support the Rohingya refugee crisis with $15 million in hope to alleviate the suffering they are facing.

In a statement, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) said this pledge came during Geneva donors' conference, hosted by the European Union and Kuwait, and organized by Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

QFFD Director-General Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari praised the efforts of OCHA and called on peace-loving countries of the world to respond and stop the suffering of Rohingya refugees, considering the crisis a major humanitarian disaster.

The United Nations and its humanitarian agencies have invited donating entities to provide financial commitments to meet the growing needs of these refugees, including food aid, shelter and clean drinking water, in addition to health care and immunizations for hundreds of thousands of children, elderly and women.

