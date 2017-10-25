Raise objection, get 5% cut in traffic fine in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi motorists seeking to object to traffic violations recorded against them so they can be reduced should contact the emirate's traffic prosecution and check for the possible cut they can get.

The Abu Dhabi traffic prosecution said it has begun reducing traffic violations committed in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by 5 per cent or more depending on the breach and the reasons given by the violator for contesting the offence.

Also read:

Abdullah Al Mansouri, director of the Abu Dhabi traffic prosecution, said that the system of objecting to traffic violations in the Abu Dhabi Traffic Authority allows the violator to submit the objection directly to the traffic prosecution office. The prosecution then takes charge of cutting or dismissing traffic violations or transfers the case to the court in case the violator refuses to reconcile with the traffic authority.

After receiving the file, the traffic court judge looks into the case and decides on the value of the violations that can be cut from a motorist depending on the traffic information and the reasons provided by the person as to why he/she should be spared of some fines and the seriousness of the traffic offence.

"The traffic prosecution receives many violation objection requests, but none of them has ever been rejected. So people should come forward and file their complaints or objections against the traffic violations," said Al Mansouri.

"Officials are promptly dealing with these cases according to the law. The prosecution works according to clear strategic plans and methodology and puts all the opinions and proposals submitted into consideration to develop a positive work system for all parties."

Also read:

According to Al Mansouri, the Abu Dhabi traffic prosecution, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has also initiated the 'One-Day-Cases' Court which is located at the Abu Dhabi traffic and patrol department to resolve minor traffic cases.The total number of cases that have been handled by the 'One-Day' court has so far exceeded 860 cases, according to authorities.Officials said that the main objective of the 'One-Day' court is to speed up the cases and to issue judgments in a single day.

He also lauded the introduction of the community service punishment for people convicted of minor offences that have helped in the reduction of traffic violations.

The official said 79 drivers convicted in such traffic offenses have so been sentenced to community service work since the introduction of the service in March 2017.

Al Mansouri said the traffic prosecution was also carrying out awareness programmes, among various segments of the society, to reduce traffic violations and promote road safety in the country.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

MENAFN2510201700490000ID1095988916