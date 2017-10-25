Dubai Municipality to close Jumeirah Zoo in November

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Jumeirah Zoo, which has been serving the public in Dubai for 50 years, will now be closed in preparation for the opening of the , the first of its kind Safari Park in the Middle East, said Khalid Al Suwaidi, Director of Leisure Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality.

He said that most of the animals at the zoo would be moved to the new project facilities.

"The Zoo has been a testimony to the leadership's commitment and keenness all these years to be ahead in wildlife conservation and providing entertainment services to the local community," he added."As part of our preparations for the opening of the Dubai Safari project and the closure of the Zoo, we are organising a ceremony on November 5 to honour all employees," said Al Suwaidi, adding that public will also be allowed to attend the closing ceremony and enter the Zoo free of charge.

