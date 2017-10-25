UAE- 42 unlicensed private parking lots shut in Sharjah

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah Municipality recently shut down 42 unlicensed private paid parking lots for hiking fees, failing to follow safety standards and violating the municipality regulation to organise their operations.



These were unable to obtain licences from the Planning and Survey Department, and Department of Economic Development, and operation permit from Sharjah Municipality.



Ali Abu Gazeen, director of public parking in Sharjah Municipality, said that the municipality seeks to regulate the operation of private parking in a way that preserves the rights of residents and also ensures the highest standards of public safety in the city.



He added the civic body, therefore, has recently intensified campaigns targeting the investment parking services to ensure they comply with regulations and requirements set up by the municipality to organize their activities.



He stressed that the shutdown of the private paid parking lots was carried out after following a series of procedures. They were first warned and given a grace period to rectify their situation. Those which continued with the violation faced closure, Abu Gazeen said.



He explained that to convert sandy spaces into paid parking lots, the investor needs to submit a request for authorization in accordance with the procedures and stipulated conditions. The role of the parking department here is to control and monitor the operation of the private parking players and prevent exploitation of customers by its management or owners. Some of them recently hiked the fees since the parking spaces are limited, he said, adding the number of private paid parking lots reached 253, which includes 14,632 parking spaces in Sharjah city being managed by different investors.



He said that there has been a decrease in the number of parking violations since the residents have started realizing the importance of the public parking project and its role in minimizing the exploitation of limited parking space and growing traffic congestion.



Abu Gazeen said that the municipality has recently introduced guidelines to organize the operation of the private parking lots. These guidelines include the regulation that obliges the worker at the parking zone to wear a uniform, carry ID card with one's name as well as the company's name that one works for.





Afkar Abdullah

