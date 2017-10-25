Saudi Arabia to lift ban on voice and video calls

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia is likely to soon lift the prohibition order that prohibited the Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) calls in the Kingdom, the Saudi Arabian Minister of Communication and Information Technlology Abdullah Al-Sawah said on Wednesday that the Kingdom will enforce the decision within a week, according to a report by Saudi Press Agency.



Minister Al-Sawah announced the news through a series of tweets on his official account saying, "In cooperation with our telecom partners and in line with our #customer_first policy, we have called for the lifting of call blocking within a week ... and we still strive for more".



He also tweeted, "@CITC_SA will oversee the review of regulatory compliance requirements and will work with telecommunications companies to enable the lifting, in compliance with requirements".



