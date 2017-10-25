Etisalat's 125th Smart Store opened at Riverland Dubai

(MENAFN) Telecom services provider Etisalat has announced a new location for its Smart Store network in the UAE by opening its 125th digitized store at Riverland Dubai.



To provide customer with more efficient retail experience, Etisalt thought it would improve and expand its business to open a new Smart Store located in the middle of Dubai Parks and Resorts.



Chief consumer officer of Etisalat, Khaled ElKhouly, said, "In this rapidly changing world, it is essential to continually assess our business model to ensure we remain ahead of the game. To develop innovative new retail business models and generate incremental revenues from the mobile ecosystem, we have devised a clear strategy for digital transformation".



"Today's opening of our 125th smart store and our entire smart store network has set a benchmark incorporating the digital strategy across our retail channels in the country. We will continue to secure every opportunity to bring in this transformation by adapting the latest retail technologies, tools, expertise and resources to build our future success", ElKhouly added.



