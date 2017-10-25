Samsung to launch new 'Gaming Gears' in UAE

(MENAFN) Samsung announced that it will launch new 'Gear' for its users with the new Galaxy Note8.



The South Korean technology giant released three new wearable devices which are 'the Gear Sport smart watch', 'Gear Fit2 Pro smart band' as well as the new version of the 'cordless Gear IconX ear-buds'.



As the company released its newest feature devices, it promised to bring the 'cool' factor to its technology in addition to enhancing the lifestyles of its users.



Within the opening of the Samsung Galaxy Studio in the Dubai Mall, the company launched the equipments to prove commitment to the user across the country, according to a report.



MENAFN2510201700450000ID1095987275