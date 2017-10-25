Abu Dhabi man hits boss, breaks his finger over pay cut

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A construction worker, who beat up his boss and broke his finger after he threatened to cut his day's pay because he refused to go to work, has been fined Dh10,000.

The Misdemeanour Court in Al Dhafra handed down the sentence to the Asian man as he was found guilty of assaulting his supervisor and causing him injuries.

Official court documents stated that the company supervisor had complained to police after the worker attacked him near the working site.

The supervisor said he had threatened the worker that he would cut the day's pay if he didn't go to work.

"I just told him to go to work or else he won't be paid for that day," said the supervisor. "I was, however, taken aback when the man attacked me. He beat me up very badly and also broke my finger."

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated. Prosecutors charged him with assaulting his boss and injuring him.

The worker admitted to assaulting his boss during his trial at the court.

He said he was annoyed with the supervisor after he pointed at him that he was reluctant to work even though other workers were also relaxing.

He also said that that supervisor had threatened to cut his salary and to report him to the management so he's deported from the country.

An eyewitness, another worker, told the court that they were shocked to see the man beating up their boss.

The court ordered the man to pay Dh10,000 and spared him from jail after the supervisor decided to pardon him and withdrew his complaint against him.

