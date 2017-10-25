Dubai Metro announces major timing changes

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In a major announcement that would be welcomed by all Metro users in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority on Wednesday stated that Metro timings in the emirate are being extended.



Starting November 1, Red Line services will begin at 5am instead of 5.30am, while Green Line services will begin from 5.30am instead of 5.50am.



The Dubai Tram would start at 6am instead of 6.30 am.



According to the revised schedule, both Red and Green lines would run until 12 midnight, from Saturday to Wednesday, while tram services will continue until 1am.



On Thursdays, both Red and Green lines would operate until 1am the following morning, while on Fridays both lines will run from 10am to 1am the following morning.



"We would like to inform the public in general and metro users in particular that the Express Metro service had been improved by deploying trains in six stations, namely: Rashidiya, Rigga, Emirates Towers, First Gulf Bank, Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the UAE Money Exchange. The updated service would start from 5am in the above-mentioned stations in conjunction with the Red Line metro services. The selected stations are the most used metro stations by passengers to get to their workplaces early. This would ease congestion at the first metro service at all stations," said Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operations at RTA's Rail Agency.



The Director of Rail Operations at the RTA Rail Agency reiterated the RTA's keenness to ensure customer delight and customer satisfaction from various community segments by providing sophisticated, safe and fast transit modes that enable them to travel through the emirate of Dubai to run their daily errands and enjoy traveling in the metro, tram and other mass transit modes.

MENAFN2510201700490000ID1095987198