Dh2.4b raise for Dewa's Green Fund

(MENAFN) CEO of Dubai's Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) confirmed that the company has raised Dh2.4 billion so far for its Green Fund.

Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, said in his opening remarks at the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), "In collaboration with national banks, we are pleased to announce that Dewa has raised Dh2.4 billion for the Dubai Green Fund".

The fund will eventually be worth Dh100 billion, according to him added.

National Bonds, owned by Dubai's sovereign wealth fund, led the initial money-raising.

