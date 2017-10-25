Wednesday, 25 October 2017 09:21 GMT

Turkey plans to set up manufacturing facilities in Qatar

(MENAFN) Turkish manufacturing facilities in Qatar are making plans in the pipeline for their establishment, in order to assist in the production of more locally-made products, an official said.


The Turkish companies will be involved in direct production to help Qatari companies make their own products, according to a report cited Turkey's ambassador to Qatar, Fikret Ozer.


Ozer said that a delegation composed of major furniture manufacturing companies from Turkey's Kayseri province visited Qatar earlier this month to seek investment opportunities and potential partnerships with Qatari companies.

