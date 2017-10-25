Oman National Post teams with Fetchr to launch new firm

(MENAFN) Dubai-based mail delivery and logistics services company, Fetchr, has cooperated with the Oman National Post Company to launch "Ersal", a new company intended at modernizing traditional postal delivery.



The new of its kind project will gain direct access to the GCC countries through the Fetchr network.





Oman National Post Company will become the first public post unit in the Middle East to revolutionize its last mile delivery postal service with this deal, by enabling delivery access via mobile (in contrast to the traditional requirement of a physical address), according to a statement from the company.



