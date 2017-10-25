Wednesday, 25 October 2017 09:21 GMT

UniCredit to launch operation in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN) Pan-European commercial bank, UniCredit announced today the opening of new Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) branch in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In order to expand the bank's international offering for its corporate clients and financial institutions, the new branch will support further improvement of cross-border business generation, the bank said.

The region's leading financial free zone, Abu Dhabi Global Market, has been chosen to become a base for UniCredit new operation.

