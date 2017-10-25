Plans to build USD500b mega city and business zone in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans to build a new city and business zone - a project that will be backed up by more than USD500bn in investment.



As part of Saudi plan, the 26,500 sq km NEOM zone will be developed in the north-west and extending all the way to Egypt and Jordan, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.



The project will cover nine sectors like food technology and, energy and water.



The crown prince has been leading a drive to move Saudi Arabia away from its dependence on oil revenues.



