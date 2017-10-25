Minister of Commerce and Investment: Geographical Location, Raw Land and Intelligent Technologies Make NEOM as Future Destination

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Riyadh, Safar 4, 1439, Oct 24, 2017, SPA -- Dr. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Qassabi, Minister of Commerce and Investment, stressed that "NEOM" project enjoys an important geographical location linking the three continents, a raw land which will be built from zero and intelligent technologies which will shift the world to a near future.

In a statement, Al-Qassabi added that the project's zone offers investment opportunities that deal with all future technologies, pointing out that its design will outperform major cities in terms of competitiveness and lifestyle, as it is expected to become a leading center for the entire world.

"The geographical site will be an investment target for the global giant companies. The location include territories inside the Egyptian and Jordanian borders. Its location is considered as an axis connecting the three continents: Asia, Europe and Africa as 70% of the world's population can have access to the site within a maximum of eight hours," the minister disclosed.

Dr. Al-Qassabi added that "NEOM" project is a developed smart city which provides modern technologies to serve humans in order to live the future, confirming that the Kingdom has huge investment capabilities that can boost economic gains.

--SPA

19:58 LOCAL TIME 16:58 GMT





MENAFN2410201700780000ID1095986296