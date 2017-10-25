Tunisian Minister of Education Receives Saudi Ambassador

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)

Tunis, Safar 4, 1439, October 24, 2017, SPA -- Tunisian Minister of Education Hatim bin Salem Al-Yom met here today with the Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Ali, who congratulated him on being appointed as Minister of Education.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed bilateral relations binding the two sisterly countries and means to promote them, in addition to issues of mutual interest.

